Suffocated by an unholy pong

While people around the world have hunkered down to endure lockdowns aimed at curbing the transmission of Covid-19, a family in Marikana near Chatty has been locked in filth as the flow of raw sewage continues unabated in their yard.

A frustrated Nosipho Qashane, 70, who has been living in the house for years, said the debacle — apparently caused by a blocked pipe outside the property — started in 2013.

Since then, she said, the family had to contend with a constant stench, as well as raw sewage and pigs entering her property.

Qashane said she had sent her two grandchildren — who had been living with her — back to their mother in Uitenhage before the national lockdown because she was terrified they might fall ill.