Savvy schools ahead of curve in online study

Schools and pupils across the Bay are pulling their weight by keeping up with the year’s curriculum using virtual lessons and learning programmes during the national lockdown.

Mark Barclay, principal of Elsen Academy, a school in Central for children with learning barriers such as dyslexia, ADHD and autism spectrum disorder, said the school had integrated virtual learning into its school lesson plans in 2018.

Barclay said the school had more than 140 pupils from grades 1 to 12 and that the learning centre was launched to cater for children who needed a less traditional approach to learning that was also self-paced.

“In my research, I saw that more and more students struggled with severe mental health issues and were therefore unable to continue attending school.

“This online learning centre meant they could either work completely at home or attend our learning centre.

“Our tutors became learning facilitators and only certain lessons were conducted face-to-face in the centre,” Barclay said.

He said when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown the school was already prepared.

“Fortunately, we have been using the cloud-based Google for Education platform for the past four years and so virtual schooling was the easy part for us.

“We decided to move Elsen Academy lock, stock and barrel onto the cloud.

“Then we created a virtual school website on Google, calling it the Elsen Academy Virtual School.

“The website provides all our pupils and parents with entry into our virtual classrooms which we set up using Google Classroom.

“This also enables teachers to upload work that must be completed and submitted on the site,” Barclay said.

The site went live on April 3, after all the teachers were migrated onto it, he said.

The school’s matrics had been using the site since March 30, Barclay said, adding that during this time, until April 14, teachers teaching grades 1 to 11 and the vocational phase were preparing all the work that would be covered.

“They have been preparing videos, lessons on Google slides with voice-over audio and providing links to additional work that they have either found online or created themselves.

“They have also kept in contact with their students via WhatsApp and e-mail.

“Fortunately all our pupils have their own devices — we encouraged them to purchase laptops or tablets last year and we ensured they all had internet access at home,” he said.

Barclay said because Elsen was a relatively small school it was easy to maintain a close relationship with families.

He said the staff had meetings via Google Hangouts and on Facebook Messenger.

Schools needed to familiarise themselves with webinars, virtual conferences and websites that offered resources on how to teach remotely to equip themselves in tackling virtual lessons, he said.

Matric pupil Lathitha Mhlaba, of Woodridge College, said they were given exercises and assignments to do daily via Microsoft Onenote.

“It is centralised so we’re all working at the same pace and are also able to communicate with our teachers when we need clarity or assistance with anything.

“I won’t lie, however — being in a classroom environment is different,” Mhlaba said, adding that e-learning did not build her academic confidence.

Mhlaba said she hoped the lockdown would not be further extended.

“If we reopen and are able to continue with the syllabus in class then we [matrics] will have a fighting chance.

“But if it were to continue, and the dates of our exams are not changed, we will not produce good results,” she said.

Lorraine resident and mother-of-three Anathi Gedze said her children spent most of their time, Monday to Friday, doing schoolwork.

“My eldest, Aza, is in grade 8 and he has his own work to do.

“They send quite a lot of exercise for him to do which he later needs to send back to his teacher to grade,” she said.

Gedze said her son spent most of the morning and the afternoon doing his work.

“Liphuma, in grade 6, and Lumi in grade 4, use e-classroom and that channel 317 on DStv.

“They don’t spend as must time [as Aza] doing schoolwork,” she said adding that the two learning programmes covered work that was in their syllabus and she was happy the children were using their time constructively.