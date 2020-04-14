SA's 8 stages in the fight against Covid-19: What you need to know

SA's plan to combat the global Covid-19 pandemic has been outlined in an eight-stage programme.

These stages were revealed by the chair of the ministerial advisory group on Covid-19, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, at a briefing in Durban on Monday night.

Abdool Karim said SA was currently on its fourth stage of combating the deadly virus.

So far, he said, the stages has been successful, but that more needed to be done.