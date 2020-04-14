Retraction & apology: Hani family distances itself from 'youth foundation'

On April 10 we published a story "Chris Hani's family to launch initiative to build responsible youth culture".

The story was based on a press release from the Nelson Mandela Museum, which stated it was issued by the Hani family and invited people interested in the initiative to contact Nosipho Hani.

However, Chris Hani's widow, Limpho, and the family have distanced themselves from the initiative.

In a letter to TimesLIVE, they said they had not mandated anyone to launch or register a youth foundation in Chris Hani's name.

Nor have they mandated anyone to speak for the family in relation to any foundation.

We retract the story and apologise for not contacting the family ahead of publication.