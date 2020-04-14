Regulation of liquor must be discussed after lockdown, says David Makhura
Gauteng premier David Makhura said the question of how to regulate alcohol use and sales should be under discussion once the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 has been lifted.
Speaking at the opening of the Springs food bank in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, Makhura said there had been calls for a relaxation on the sale of products banned during the lockdown, including liquor.
Only two road fatalities were recorded in Gauteng over the Easter weekend this year, with reduced traffic during thePremier David Makhura
Covid-19 lockdown
Makhura said the liquor industry contributed to employment but he said the use of liquor also had social effects.
“Going beyond Covid-19, I think we must see how we must strengthen regulation. I am not talking about banning the sale of liquor forever. Of course, there are those who believe it must be done,” Makhura said.
He said he was concerned about the negative social impacts caused by the consumption of alcohol.
“South Africans drink too much, just too much, and it causes accidents and fights.
“Our hospitals are reporting they no longer have people arriving there with stab wounds, gunshot wounds and wounds sustained in motor vehicle accidents.”
Makhura said during previous Easter weekends, an average 25 to 45 people were killed on Gauteng's roads. This year there were only two road fatalities during the Easter weekend lockdown.
“We must find ways to deal with the negative impacts of alcohol in our society.”