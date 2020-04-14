New conductor for acclaimed Nelson Mandela University Choir
Port Elizabeth musician and author Ulagh Williams has taken over the baton as the Nelson Mandela University Choir conductor and manager.
Williams, an accomplished performer and writer with strides in the Eastern Cape music scene is stepping up to lead the choir at a challenging time as the world grapples a global epidemic, requiring citizens to stay home.
While she acknowledges that succeeding former choirmaster Junita Lamprecht Van Dijk left her with big shoes to fill, Williams is already leading the choir through this unprecedented time with confidence.
Van Dijk conducted the choir for 25 years.
The beginning of Williams’s tenure has pushed her and the choir to think out of the box and prepare for a new normal, Williams said.
“Students are in different parts of the country at the moment and, with some of them struggling with internet connection, it has been a challenge for everyone to maintain that communal art form we know choral music to be.
“But there are ways to continue creating, thanks to thinking out of the box and technology,” she said.
Williams said the pandemic was an indirect force for the choir to learn to shift into the digital world.
“It’s always been part of the plan to do a lot more with the choir technology wise and take it in the digital direction.
“But now, with the lockdown and the whole world moving that direction of finding ways to harness technology to actually get music out there, it’s something that’s going to happen,” Williams said.
Among her plans to take the internationally renowned choir to new heights, Williams hopes to invest time and effort into collaborating with other musicians across genres and communities to widen the choir’s audience.
However, the choir’s legacy of a proudly SA sound was among those qualities that will remain untouched, Williams said.
“A lot of people ask what’s going to change and what will stay the same, and I say that the thing that won’t change is that this choir is a top-class international ensemble that is going to continue this legacy of proudly South African music.
“It is a choral ensemble of integrated and transformative music and that’s not going to change, everything else will be added onto that,” Williams said.
Williams, a Rhodes University postgraduate supervisor and SA jazz and gender studies PhD student, said her new role as the choir’s conductor was a continuation and extension of work she had been doing with other musical ensembles for years under her production company, TwoTone Music.
Williams holds a Master’s degree (cum laude) in musicology from then the University of Port Elizabeth (now NMU) as well as a performers licentiate in piano from the Trinity College of London.
She has received critical acclaim for her research into Eastern Cape jazz culture, in particular Nelson Mandela Bay.
Her contribution to the documentation of local jazz has been published by Ilam — the International Library of African Music — at Rhodes University and in various educational and exhibition catalogues such as the SA Jazz Educators journal (SAJE) and the SASMT (SA Society of Music Teachers) magazine.
She co-directed and produced the 40-piece TwoTone Orchestra, backing major recording artists Judith Sephuma and Lira for the Divas in Spring Concert, and in 2018 reached the Top 10 of the ESPAfrika Young Legends competition, hosted by the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.
“This particular venture is very exciting for me because I’m very passionate about SA music of all kinds and getting to work with a group that has a tradition of putting SA sounds out there is an honour for me,” Williams said of her new role.
She said the choir was exploring digital alternatives that would be communicated to the public in due course, in the absence of live concerts.