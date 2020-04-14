New conductor for acclaimed Nelson Mandela University Choir

Port Elizabeth musician and author Ulagh Williams has taken over the baton as the Nelson Mandela University Choir conductor and manager.

Williams, an accomplished performer and writer with strides in the Eastern Cape music scene is stepping up to lead the choir at a challenging time as the world grapples a global epidemic, requiring citizens to stay home.

While she acknowledges that succeeding former choirmaster Junita Lamprecht Van Dijk left her with big shoes to fill, Williams is already leading the choir through this unprecedented time with confidence.

Van Dijk conducted the choir for 25 years.

The beginning of Williams’s tenure has pushed her and the choir to think out of the box and prepare for a new normal, Williams said.

“Students are in different parts of the country at the moment and, with some of them struggling with internet connection, it has been a challenge for everyone to maintain that communal art form we know choral music to be.

“But there are ways to continue creating, thanks to thinking out of the box and technology,” she said.

Williams said the pandemic was an indirect force for the choir to learn to shift into the digital world.

“It’s always been part of the plan to do a lot more with the choir technology wise and take it in the digital direction.

“But now, with the lockdown and the whole world moving that direction of finding ways to harness technology to actually get music out there, it’s something that’s going to happen,” Williams said.

Among her plans to take the internationally renowned choir to new heights, Williams hopes to invest time and effort into collaborating with other musicians across genres and communities to widen the choir’s audience.