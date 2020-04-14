Government warns against criminals offering 'door-to-door' sanitisation

The department of social development has issued a warning to the public about organisations claiming to be doing “door-to-door” sanitisation for Covid-19.

Acting director-general Mzolisi Toni said in a statement that his department had not partnered nor contracted any organisation to implement door-to-door sanitisation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The acting director-general is advising members of the public to remain vigilant against opportunists and criminals who want to take advantage of them during the lockdown,” he said.

The department said people were going door-to-door claiming to represent Scientology Volunteer Ministries, a non-profit organisation, carrying out “Covid-19 sanitisation” on its behalf.