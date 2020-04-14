Fatal flaw: Leaving Africa out of Covid-19 trials
The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its quest to find efficacious therapies to treat Covid-19, plans to conduct a multi-arm, multi-country clinical trial.
The trials have yet to begin, but 10 countries have already signed up. Only one of them, SA, is on the African continent...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.