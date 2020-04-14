78 positive Covid-19 cases in Eastern Cape prisons
There are now 78 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Eastern Cape prisons.
This includes 53 inmates and 25 prison officials, according the department of correctional services.
In a statement, the department said there were 49 new cases at East London Correctional Centre in Westbank.
A prison warder at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth has also tested positive.
On Sunday correctional services minister Ronald Lamola told DispatchLIVE there were 26 confirmed cases at the prison including 23 officials and 3 inmates.
The department said that the total of 78 includes inmates and officials from St Albans Prison and the department's head office.
The department said it has activated its disaster management response strategy and health care teams are on site to "rendering care services to distress cases and monitoring those likely to develop acute respiratory challenges".