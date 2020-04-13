Somizi Mhlongo donates gift vouchers to 200 families in informal settlement

Mhlongo said the idea of donating vouchers came out of a conversation with Mohale about the social inequality in this country.

“We decided to give to those who don’t have as a way to show appreciation that we are blessed by God. We felt we needed to share with those who are less fortunate during this lockdown. We understand that there are people who have to go and work daily before they can put food on their table. If they cannot work, what they are eating during this time?

“Working with council we surprised them and I’m sure they did not even recognise me because of the mask and sunglasses. People were happy and appreciated the gift vouchers.”

Ngwenya said:“People are happy and they’ve been sending appreciation messages. Mhlongo responded to a call of social responsibility and we praise him for that. We would welcome more of these gestures to assist those who are less fortunate. Let’s share and spread the spirit of humanity during this difficult time.”

Mhlongo said they decided to buy gift vouchers instead of giving food parcels because they felt that food parcels did not give people a choice. “We did think that sometimes people want something different. When you are giving them a food parcel, you are not giving them a choice.”

Somhale will further donate more to the disadvantaged on April 27 and also called on the public to spread the spirit of sharing wherever they were.​