Redi Tlhabi, husband mourn Soweto relative's Covid-19 death

Soweto barista Somi Vilakazi died in hospital at the weekend of Covid-19, broadcaster and author Redi Tlhabi has disclosed.

He was a cousin of her husband, doctor Brian Tlhabi.

On Sunday, she shared their loss to her more than 500,000 followers on Twitter.

Vilakazi was 56 years old, and healthy until contracting the virus, she said.

He died at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital. His death, if confirmed, would be SA's 26th Covid-19 fatality. So far, the country has 2,173 confirmed cases.

Tlhabi described the progression of Vilakazi's illness.

"Somi had no history of travel. He lived & worked in Soweto. He recently opened a coffee shop at the Hector Peterson Memorial. He was so proud. We can only suspect that he interacted with some tourists. We simply don't know & make no definite claims. He had no preexisting issues," she said.