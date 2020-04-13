Old Mutual's R4bn funeral cover for healthcare workers a PR stunt - EFF

The EFF has rejected a R4bn funeral cover by Old Mutual for healthcare workers fighting coronavirus and has labelled it a public relations stunt.

According to the EFF 90% of the cover – which kicked in at the beginning of April and ends in December - would not have been used when it expires in eight months.

The party’s spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya said if Old Mutual was concerned about the well-being of the healthcare workers they would put the R4bn towards measures to prevent their deaths or towards increasing their salaries.

“We must reject the idea of waiting for people to die before helping them,” Ngwenya said in a statement on Monday.