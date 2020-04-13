Off-duty Bay officer tracks down suspects

An off-duty warrant officer from the Port Elizabeth flying squad tracked down two suspects — one just 15-years-old — in Korsten over the weekend, arresting them for illegal possession of firearms.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the dedicated officer had received information about two incidents involving firearms.

She said the officer had followed up on a tip-off about a suspect who was in possession of a firearm at a taxi rank in Durban Road on Saturday evening.

“The member received the information at about 7pm and placed himself on duty.

“He, together with his colleagues who were on duty, followed up on the information and spotted the suspect, who attempted to flee when he saw the police vehicle.

“The warrant officer chased after him on foot and succeeded in apprehending him,” Naidu said, adding that the suspect was a 15-year-old boy who was in possession of a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off.

Naidu said the teenager was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, as well as contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

The 15-year-old is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The flying squad members then followed up on a second lead on a shooting that happened at the taxi rank earlier in the day.

“The 24-year-old suspect alleged to be involved in the shooting was spotted in Kama Street in Korsten and was arrested,” she said.

The 24-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted murder and will appear in court on Tuesday.

Mount Road cluster commander Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the warrant officer for going beyond the call of duty. .

“Police officers such as these are steadfast to their calling, thus ensuring that the space of criminals is limited and that the community is protected,” Patekile said.