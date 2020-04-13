Motshegka fuming as lockdown looters hit nearly 200 SA schools

At least 55 schools have been reported to have been hit in Gauteng, 72 in Mpumalanga, seven in the North West and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking of the most recently reported incident, KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said on Monday that he had learnt that three laptops, a microwave oven, and 50 e-readers were stolen from the eThekwini Primary School.

“Education is paramount to the future of our young people and that of the country, and if you steal ICT (information and communications technology) infrastructure that is meant to enhance access to education then you are no different to someone who is stealing the future of the youth,” he said.

Mshengu said the department would push for harsh action to be taken against those who vandalise and steal learning support infrastructure in schools.