Lockdown will end but golden rules will live on, say epidemiologists

After the stringent regulations of lockdown, a period could ensue which “allows for some measure of increased economic activity” but even so, “people would have to continue with the golden rules of hand hygiene, and physical distancing”.

Begg said a possible strategy would be “a staggered return to work”, but that would be “very difficult to assure compliance and to police”.

Rules for public transport could be adjusted so that, for example, even after lockdown taxis would only be allowed a capacity of 50%, but even so, measures would be needed where people congregate, like taxi ranks and bus terminuses.

Ultimately, said Begg, every strategy “really comes down to each person understanding why it is so imperative for all our sakes to stick to the golden rules”.

Another option could be a “soft lockdown” in which people are asked to stay at home unless they need to shop or visit a doctor.

Authorities rely on peer pressure to encourage compliance, though reports from Japan’s soft lockdown suggest it’s business as usual.