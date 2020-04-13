Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases rise to 104
Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases have risen to 104, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday evening.
The province had 88 confirmed cases on Sunday evening.
“We have received a report from KZN Health MEC, Ms Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu that KwaZulu-Natal has 11 confirmed Covid-19 cases linked to St Augustine’s Hospital, in Durban. Furthermore, 3 of the deceased patients from KZN had been admitted at the hospital,” Mkhize said.
Total cases: 2,272
New cases: 410 Full recoveries (Confirmed Negative)
27 Deaths
The breakdown per province of total infections is as follows:
GAUTENG 890
WESTERN CAPE 617
KWAZULU — NATAL 465
FREE STATE 96
NORTH WEST 22
MPUMALANGA 22
LIMPOPO 23
EASTERN CAPE 104
NORTHERN CAPE 16
UNALLOCATED 17