Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases rise to 104

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 13 April 2020
Health minister Zweli Mkhize.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases have risen to 104, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday evening.

The province had 88 confirmed cases on Sunday evening.

“We have received a report from KZN Health MEC, Ms Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu that KwaZulu-Natal has 11 confirmed Covid-19 cases linked to St Augustine’s Hospital, in Durban. Furthermore, 3 of the deceased patients from KZN had been admitted at the hospital,” Mkhize said.

Total cases: 2,272

New cases: 410 Full recoveries (Confirmed Negative)

27 Deaths

The breakdown per province of total infections is as follows:

GAUTENG 890

WESTERN CAPE 617

KWAZULU — NATAL 465

FREE STATE 96

NORTH WEST 22

MPUMALANGA 22

LIMPOPO 23

EASTERN CAPE 104

NORTHERN CAPE 16

UNALLOCATED 17

