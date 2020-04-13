COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 99 new Covid-19 cases in SA, death toll up to 27

April 13 2020 - 20:09

SA's slowing of Covid infections 'most likely due to some genuine effect'

Prominent epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim, said on Monday night that there were three reasons why SA's Covid-19 cases were not following the upward curve that most nations were.

The first was that SA was not doing enough tests, the second was that the tests were in the private sector so "we're not getting a sense of what it's [the pandemic] doing in poorer communities that don't have medical aid", and the third was that it was "genuine" and due to "the interventions that we have implemented".

However, he said that the first two could be largely ruled out because figures showed that the slowing of SA's infections happened at the same time that there was an increase in the number of tests, in general, and also in the public sector.

"So it's most likely to be due to some genuine effect. It's not something we can say definitively, but we can say that that's the likely situation," he said.