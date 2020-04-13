Call for Ramaphosa to suspend funerals

Were Ramaphosa to accept their proposal to suspend funerals, the “current worldwide model” whereby those who have died are laid to rest by the military or a funeral home or morgue should be adopted, they said.

“It is our view that although these suggestions, if agreed upon and implemented by government, would be considered drastic measures, one should visualise the future consequences to the citizens of our country if measures are not implemented.”

The groups said they were also concerned about people becoming victims of police brutality during the lockdown.

“It is of importance that the SAPS, military and essential workers be informed of the necessity to adhere to the proposed amended regulations with regard to funerals and, further, that our communities be made aware of the severity and overall effect of this virus.

“We might experience that due to the implementation of amended regulations in these extreme circumstances, police brutality might escalate due to non-compliance of our citizens.”