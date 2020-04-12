Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases edge toward 100

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape has jumped to 88 - up by 20 from Saturday.

On Sunday evening health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa had risen to 2,173.

“This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases. The total number of tests conducted to date is 80,085.

“We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5,032 tests conducted in the past day 3,192 were done in public laboratories,” Mkhize said.

There are now 865 cases in Gauteng, 587 in the Western Cape, 443 in KwaZulu-Natal, 96 in the Free State, 88 in the Eastern Cape, 23 in Limpopo, 21 in Mpumalanga, 19 in the North West, and 16 Northern Cape.

There are 15 unallocated cases.