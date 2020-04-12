News

26 confirmed Covid-19 cases at East London prison

By Sandiso Phaliso - 12 April 2020
Twenty-six cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at East London Correctional Centre.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

There are 26 confirmed coronavirus cases at the East London Correctional Centre in Westbank.

A total of 23 cases are officials working at the centre, while three are inmates.

All three of the infected inmates are women. 

This was confirmed to DispatchLIVE by justice minister Ronald Lamola who visited the centre on Sunday.

Lamola, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and health MEC Sindiswa Gomba were at the prison to address the media after a mass testing a screening process was undertaken at the facility following the revelation that an official had tested positive for Covid-19.

