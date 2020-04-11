Western Cape warned to brace for heavy rain, gales and possible flooding

The Western Cape has been warned to brace for heavy rain accompanied by gale-force winds and the possibility of localised flooding.

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre said it has been alerted by the SA Weather Service that “adverse weather conditions” are expected across large parts of the province starting late on Saturday evening and lasting till Sunday morning.

It advised that heavy rain is expected over the Cape Town, Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, Theewaterskloof and Overstrand areas.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that the heavy rain may lead to localised flooding. In addition, gale-force northwesterly winds (65 to 75km/h) are expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas early tomorrow morning moderating from late morning. While strong interior winds (55-62km/h) are expected over the Breede Valley and the Central Karoo tomorrow.”

Western Cape minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said while the province welcomes the wet weather, the concern is that the conditions may cause further challenges during this time of lockdown.

“Some of the associated risks during bad weather like this includes mudslides and informal settlement fires. Provincial as well as municipal disaster management centres are already activated for the ongoing Covid-19 situation and will remain fully operational, ready to assist in the event of a problem,” he added.