News

Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25

By TimesLIVE - 11 April 2020
The total number of tests conducted to date is 75,053.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 75,053.
Image: ORRIN SINGH
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is now 2,028, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday night.
 

Mkhize disclosed that a 61-year-old man from the Western Cape had died, bringing the country's Covid-19 related deaths to 25.

"His underlying medical conditions included diabetes, hypertension and obesity," said the minister.

"We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient."

The total number of tests conducted to date is 75,053.
 
Earlier on Saturday, the military disclosed that three members of the defence force had tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as hundreds of soldiers continue to enforce lockdown compliance across the country in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
 

The Gauteng health department, where a majority of SA's cases have been reported, disclosed on Saturday morning that of the 801 cases, Johannesburg had 446 patients, with Ekurhuleni at 120 and Tshwane with 90 the worst affected. Ten patients are in ICU.

On Friday, Mkhize recorded 2,003 confirmed Covid-19 cases across SA, with 24 deaths and 73,028 tests conducted. Of the more than 2,000 cases, most were in Gauteng (with three deaths), followed by Western Cape (with 6 deaths prior to Saturday), KwaZulu-Natal (with 12 deaths) and Free State (with three deaths).
 

On Saturday night, Mkhize expressed concern about the KwaZulu-Natal infections, saying: "KZN has a high death toll, more than 6 patients have died from one institution. We need to get into why this is so. We have now decided the hospital needs to be closed down and an investigation needs to be launched."

Durban's St Augustine's Hospital has been closed indefinitely, after an outbreak at the private facility. Only one ward is open, to be used as a quarantine unit for the 48 nurses and 18 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa address to the nation
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends

Most Read

X