Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25
Mkhize disclosed that a 61-year-old man from the Western Cape had died, bringing the country's Covid-19 related deaths to 25.
"His underlying medical conditions included diabetes, hypertension and obesity," said the minister.
"We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient."
The Gauteng health department, where a majority of SA's cases have been reported, disclosed on Saturday morning that of the 801 cases, Johannesburg had 446 patients, with Ekurhuleni at 120 and Tshwane with 90 the worst affected. Ten patients are in ICU.
On Saturday night, Mkhize expressed concern about the KwaZulu-Natal infections, saying: "KZN has a high death toll, more than 6 patients have died from one institution. We need to get into why this is so. We have now decided the hospital needs to be closed down and an investigation needs to be launched."
Durban's St Augustine's Hospital has been closed indefinitely, after an outbreak at the private facility. Only one ward is open, to be used as a quarantine unit for the 48 nurses and 18 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.