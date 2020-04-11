Western Cape man, 61, dies, of Covid-19, bringing SA death toll to 25

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is now 2,028, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday night.

Mkhize disclosed that a 61-year-old man from the Western Cape had died, bringing the country's Covid-19 related deaths to 25.

"His underlying medical conditions included diabetes, hypertension and obesity," said the minister.

"We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient."

The total number of tests conducted to date is 75,053.

Earlier on Saturday, the military disclosed that three members of the defence force had tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as hundreds of soldiers continue to enforce lockdown compliance across the country in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Gauteng health department, where a majority of SA's cases have been reported, disclosed on Saturday morning that of the 801 cases, Johannesburg had 446 patients, with Ekurhuleni at 120 and Tshwane with 90 the worst affected. Ten patients are in ICU.