Toll-free number available for those who attended Bay funeral linked to Covid-19 cases

The Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 disaster management forum has called upon residents who attended a funeral in KwaDwesi on March 21 to contact the municipality urgently.

Head of disaster management Shane Brown said the municipality wanted to take proactive steps.

A number of people who attended the March 21 funeral of a nurse have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Brown said the municipality would collate a database to assist the department of health with tracing.

A toll-free number is available and the municipality has placed additional people at the call centre to field calls.

He said other Covid-19 channels were still open but the new toll-free number was specifically aimed at those who had attended the funeral.

The funeral has been linked to at least three positive Covid-19 cases in the Bay and on Thursday Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said 400 people who had attended the funeral of the nurse had since been traced.

A notice sent out by the municipality on Saturday reads: “If you were an attendee at the said funeral service, or know of a friend or a family member then advise them to call the toll-free number 0800 20 50 50 to provide our Call Centre agents with relevant information so we can assist with screening and testing where necessary.”