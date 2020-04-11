Seven new Covid-19 cases in Eastern Cape
The number of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape has risen to 68 - up by seven from Friday.
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba's spokesperson, Judy Ngoloyi, confirmed the numbers on Saturday evening.
“We are sitting at 68 confirmed cases," she said.
She said three new cases had been recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay, another three in the Buffalo City municipality and one in the Chris Hani district municipality.
There are now 44 recorded cases in Nelson Mandela Bay, 12 in the Buffalo City municipality, eight in the Sarah Baartman municipality, two in the Amathole district municipality and two in the Chris Hani municipality.