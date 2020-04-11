SA's stringent measures may have delayed Covid-19 surge, says health department official

Pillay warned against complacency, saying the number of seriously ill patients seeking care would still pose a challenge to the health system.

“The curve is still quite high, relative to the capacity of the health system,” he said in a conference call with MP’s.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA stood at 2003, with 24 deaths.

The government estimated that it would require between 25,000 and 70,000 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients during peak transmission, and between 4,000 and 14,000 ICU beds, said Pillay. Work was under way to identify sites for field hospitals, including stadiums, convention centres and military facilities, and provinces were assessing their mortuary capacity, he said.

Business Day has previously reported that SA had about 4,950 critical care beds in the private sector in 2017, and about 2,240 in the state sector, according to Wits governance expert Alex van den Heever. The state had about 85,000 hospital beds, and there were about 40,000 in the private sector at that stage.