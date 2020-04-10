WATCH | African wild dogs take to the golf course in Kruger park as lockdown keeps golfers away

"[Over] the past few weeks [I] have been hard at work, doing maintenance work on the infrastructure of the golf course, and keeping it green and healthy while all my colleagues are under lockdown with their families.”

Rossouw said once people had vacated the space, the lush lawns and waterways provided by the course served as a perfect playgroup for a variety of animals.

He added that while working and doing his day-to-day duties, he had come across some truly breathtaking animal sightings.

“I have witnessed lions, herds of zebras (usually too shy to come to the course to drink), rare antelopes, and even the odd wild dog pack visiting the course.”