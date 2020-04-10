The plight of Cape Town's homeless goes political

“While some of the group have since indicated that they will remain on site, the city would like to make it clear that, according to SAPS, any person who leaves the site will be in violation of the national lockdown regulations and will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

Chairperson for the Somerset West nightshelter, Jo Swart, denied that the 29 people who boarded the bus to Strandfontein were misled by her or her team.

“They weren’t under any wrong impression that they were going to Strandfontein for the course of the lockdown. They were fully informed. I think when they got there the understanding of what they saw was just something they wanted to rebel from.

“These street people are coming off drugs, they’re coming off alcohol, there’s a whole other dynamic to it. They get to a field, they’re hungry, there’s anxiety and clearly the camp was heading towards not being manageable because they’ve spent the whole day today not sending any more buses. We’ve been waiting for another bus and now we’ve just got news that the site is full and locked down and closed,” said Swart.

As if anticipating the fiasco which was to follow on Thursday when the city invited 30 media representatives to a site visit led by city officials Jansen said he wanted to urge political parties not to play politics.

“As much as we are unhappy about the lack of consultation we need to make sure the community is protected in the event of anyone jumping the fence.

“I want to urge all political parties, now is not the time to play politics. It is sad that we’re using this opportunity now, whilst we’re supposed to take the lead from President Cyril Ramaphosa where he invited all political parties in parliament they made that joint statement, yet here on the ground we’re fighting amongst one another,” said Jansen.

On Thursday, mayoral committee member for health and social development Zahid Badroodien, Smith, and mayor Dan Plato led the media contingent through the site.

Only a handful of journalists were allowed through the camp the previous day, others were told that the introduction of journalists with cameras into the camp would spark a volatile situation.

Badroodien assured the media that the city was not “trying to keep secrets about what it is that we are wanting to achieve here, about what we’re doing here”.

“The city is not wanting. It’s been very clear that when the lockdown was announced by the president we had three days to achieve what it is that he had set to be a mammoth task for the city, the temporary housing of almost 6,000 homeless people in the city,” he said.