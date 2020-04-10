Ramaphosa 'instructed law enforcement agencies to work on' Ndabeni-Abrahams case: Cele

This week, Ndabeni-Abrahams was at the centre of a storm after former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana posted a picture of her having lunch with him at his family home, seemingly in defiance of the national lockdown regulations.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was suspended for two months, with one month's salary docked.

Cele said: “The president has taken a decision with minister of communications. As we speak, since the president [Ramaphosa] has taken that decision, and also instructed the law enforcement agencies to work on that matter, I can tell you that the processes have been there. The investigating officers have met the minister [Ndabeni-Abrahams] and are taking the matter forward. I know they have spoken to the public prosecutor and the matter is being taken forward.

“Surely as the matter is summarised, everyone will know what has happened.”