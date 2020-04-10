Normal life a distant dream even after lockdown ends

Two-thirds of the way through SA's three-week Covid-19 lockdown, sobering news has arrived in a new study from China, where the pandemic began.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa grapples with whether to end the lockdown at midnight next Thursday, researchers in Hong Kong said any country wanting to do so would have to closely monitor new infections and adjust its controls until a Covid-19 vaccine was available.

The scientists, co-led by Professor Joseph Wu from the University of Hong Kong, said China’s crackdown on movement had controlled the first wave of Covid-19 but there was a strong risk of a new outbreak.

“Without herd immunity against Covid-19, cases could easily resurge as businesses, factory operations and schools gradually resume and increase social mixing,” Wu's team said in The Lancet.