Nkandla mayor and officials arrested for breaching lockdown regulations

Nkandla mayor Thami Ntuli has cried foul play after he was arrested for breaching national lockdown regulations on Thursday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday, Ntuli — who is also the provincial chairperson of the IFP — said the municipality had embarked on a programme to hand out food parcels and hand sanitiser to street vendors.

He and six other municipal officials, including his deputy and the council speaker, were confronted by police. In total, said SAPS spokesman Brig Vish Naidoo on Friday evening, 20 people were arrested.

Seven of that group were granted bail of R1,000 each, while the other 13 paid an admission of guilt fine of R1,500 each.

The seven - all municipal officials, were charged for contravention of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, said Nadioo.

"The group alleged to have initiated a gathering by providing food to the gathering. The crowd became unruly and the local police were called in. Police could only contain the crowd by requesting that the food be removed," said Naidoo.

Ntuli gave his version of events to TimesLIVE on Friday afternoon.

“We had gone to a local taxi rank to hand out some of these parcels to the street vendors — many of whom have been severely affected during this lockdown,” he said.