Mayor's exhortation to soldiers to shoot & race speech outrages SAHRC

An apology is not enough, the SA Human Rights Commission says, announcing it has opened an investigation into a Free State mayor, Nkosinjani Speelman.

Matjhabeng mayor Nkosinjani Speelman was suspended two days ago for using racially offensive language while addressing soldiers on the enforcing of lockdown rules in the mining town. In a statement, the ANC in the Free State said Speelman's comments were “racist and regrettable”.

The SAHRC said the mayor had referred to members of the coloured community in Bronville, Welkom, “using words that are not only offensive but may also negatively touch on their dignity as human beings”.

“The SAHRC views mayor Speelman’s utterances in a very serious light. For this reason, the commission is of the view that mayor Speelman’s apology would not suffice and has thus initiated a full, own initiative, investigation to be conducted by the secretariat into the utterances of the mayor and the report to be presented to commissioners at the earliest opportunity.”