Mabuyane suspends Cogta head of department

Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs HoD Gabisile Gumbi-Masilela has been suspended.

Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha wrote to premier Oscar Mabuyane raising his unhappiness with what he said was the department’s poor performance and Gabisile Gumbi-Masilela's alleged defiance in not implementing his instructions.

Nqatha confirmed on Thursday he had written to Mabuyane, asking that he takes action against Gumbi-Masilela for her alleged poor “performance and conduct”.

Only a premier can discipline an accounting officer.

Nqatha, however, refused to go into detail as to which instructions she had defied.

“All I can confirm now is that I have not been happy about the performance of the department, particularly the performance of the accounting officer, for some time,” Nqatha said.

“I then informed the premier, who, after he considered all the things I referred to him, took a decision to place the HoD on precautionary suspension, a decision I fully support.

“Her employer is the premier. He is the one who placed her on suspension. I only reported things I was unhappy about to the premier, who then took steps that led to her suspension.”