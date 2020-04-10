'How and why?': Mkhize orders probe into how 48 nurses tested positive for Covid-19 at Durban hospital

Mkhize remained concerned about the number of deaths at the hospital which, according to KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, stood at five. In total, 12 people have died related to Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“One of the weaknesses in the private sector is that they sometimes have staff who are not fully employed — they are moonlighting — so there might be a break in the chain of information flow,” he said.

He said St Augustine's had been closed “a few days ago” and the closure meant that there were no new outpatients.

“A number of wards are closed and therefore the fumigation process has started, as was ordered by the department of health. There is a section which we have allowed them to keep open, which is detached from the main section.”

He said originally they had 80 patients still at the hospital, a number which has now been reduced to 58.

“Those patients can't be moved to another hospital, firstly the number was [too] high but secondly the hospital must begin to contain the patients themselves and create a unit that begins to look at what we call PUIs — a patient under investigation [sic].”

Meanwhile, SowetanLIVE reported on Thursday that the Public Servants Association of SA has written to Simelane-Zulu amid allegations that a nurse at the public Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban had tested positive for Covid-19.

At Friday's briefing, Simelane-Zulu said it was being investigated whether the nurse might have been moonlighting at St Augustine's Hospital.