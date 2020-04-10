Four men arrested in Walmer for robbing liquor store

Four men have been arrested after they were caught red-handed stealing liquor from a store in Walmer, on Thursday evening.

The bust came after the alarm at the liquor store, located on Heugh Road, was activated just before midnight and the store's security company responded immediately.

On arrival, they noticed the suspects carrying liquor out of the store. Backup was requested and Walmer police officers responded.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the security official arrested the four suspects.

“One suspect sustained injuries as he was attempting to flee through a window thus causing it to break and cut him. He was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and is now under police guard.”

Police also recovered five bottles of liquor two cellphones, Keys to a Volkswagen car and a power bank.

The suspects will be charged with housebreaking as well as for contravening the Disaster Management Act for not confining themselves to their place of residence.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Major Gen Thembisile Patekile extended his appreciation to all private security companies in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro who were assisting police in curbing crime during the lockdown period.

“Though movement of people is restricted there are still criminals who will find any opportunity to break the law. We urge businesses during this time to ensure that their alarms are active and working so that their respective security companies can respond as quickly as possible, as in this case," Patekile said.

The suspects are due to appear in court on Tuesday.