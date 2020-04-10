Everyone should wear face masks: Mkhize

“It’s a new culture we have to learn.

“Our scientists are saying they have evidence that anyone who has Covid-19, if they wear masks, the level of excretion of the virus exhaled is much, much, much reduced. There is evidence that with a mask we can actually protect the next person from getting the infection,” said Mkhize.

He said it was vital that the masks were washed frequently and that they mustn’t be touched frequently.

Hand washing, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, and other general hygiene needed to go hand in hand with the masks.

“It’s not one versus the other. It’s everything together,” he said.