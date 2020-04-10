Eastern Cape's confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 61
There are now 61 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Eastern Cape.
One fatality, a retired nurse who died at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth on Thursday morning, has been recorded in the province.
A breakdown of where the 61 cases are in the Eastern Cape was not yet available.
Across the country 1,934 people have been infected with the virus, according to figures released by the government on Thursday night.
Gauteng has the most cases in the country (795), followed by the Western Cape (515) and KwaZulu-Natal (387).
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a two-week extension to the 21-day lockdown in a further bid to contain the spread of the virus.