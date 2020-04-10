Eastern Cape's confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 61

A breakdown of where the 61 cases are in the Eastern Cape was not yet available.

Across the country 1,934 people have been infected with the virus, according to figures released by the government on Thursday night.

Gauteng has the most cases in the country (795), followed by the Western Cape (515) and KwaZulu-Natal (387).

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a two-week extension to the 21-day lockdown in a further bid to contain the spread of the virus.