Eastern Cape nurses refuse to test woman linked to Covid-19 death
A young Eastern Cape woman who attended the same funeral as the province's first Covid-19 fatality claims she was turned away by nurses at a local hospital when she asked to be screened and tested for the virus.
On Friday, the 21-year-old student, who opted to remain anonymous in fear of victimisation, said she and the deceased were among mourners at a funeral in KwaDwesi about three weeks ago.
Last week health authorities sent out alerts urging mourners who had attended the funeral to be screened, after one tested positive for Covid-19.
“I heeded the call and went to Livingstone Hospital for screening and testing. But nurses told me to go home since I had no symptoms. I was shocked when they refused to test me,” she added.
The young woman said she now lived in fear since she did not know her status. She said she became worried after another friend, who also attended the funeral, contracted flu.
“My friend is scared to get tested but I believe that all people who attended the funeral must be tested as a matter of urgency,” the woman told DispatchLIVE.
She appealed to health authorities — including MEC Sindiswa Gomba — to intervene.
When asked for comment provincial health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said that people who had attended funerals linked to the coronavirus should not go to hospitals for screening and testing but instead phone government's tracer and tester hotline on 0800 032 364.
“Tracers will then follow up. People should not go to hospitals because tracers and testers are not there,” he added.