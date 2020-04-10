Eastern Cape nurses refuse to test woman linked to Covid-19 death

A young Eastern Cape woman who attended the same funeral as the province's first Covid-19 fatality claims she was turned away by nurses at a local hospital when she asked to be screened and tested for the virus.

On Friday, the 21-year-old student, who opted to remain anonymous in fear of victimisation, said she and the deceased were among mourners at a funeral in KwaDwesi about three weeks ago.

Last week health authorities sent out alerts urging mourners who had attended the funeral to be screened, after one tested positive for Covid-19.