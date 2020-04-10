Eastern Cape initiations may be frozen until next winter

Some 60,000 boys hoping to undergo initiation rites this year may have to wait until 2021 as the Eastern Cape government is considering scrapping the winter and summer seasons over coronavirus fears.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Wednesday that while nothing was set in stone, the proposal was being considered.

“This is aimed at preventing transmission of the virus and saving lives,” he said.

Mabuyane believes the 21-day lockdown might not be enough, and during a virtual press briefing yesterday said he would soon lobby national government to consider the possibility of enforcing a total shutdown in the province to stop the spread of the coronavirus, especially in the rural areas.

“We have had discussions around how we are dealing with the winter and summer traditional circumcision seasons. Our view is that we must also suspend the winter and summer seasons. The 21 days is not going to eradicate Covid-19 — it will remain with us for some time,” Mabuyane said.

“This issue of boys dying in initiation schools is part of gender-based violence — it’s men who are careless about the life of young people. We cannot allow it to go on. We are putting a stop to it. We have got to work together with traditional leaders.

“We are appealing to everyone to know that it is about protecting people’s lives, not us being selfish. For now let us protect these boys so that they are not infected,” he said.