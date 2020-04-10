Chris Hani's family to launch initiative to build responsible youth culture

The family of slain SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani on Friday marked the 27th commemoration of his assassination to announce the pending launch of a youth foundation.

The Hani Youth Development Foundation is expected to be launched in June, after the expected resumption of business following the current Covid-19 lockdown.

The foundation, the family said, “is a global call to celebrate his ideals of building a different culture of service to the people and breed a new breed of South Africans who will love their country”.

“The aim is to not only educate and commemorate the legacy but to also focus on the social issues inflected on the youth as hindrances to their perseverance, issues such as the high unemployment rate, the lack of formal adequate education, lack of funding entrepreneurs and the negligence of the skilled and talented such as the artists, actors and public speakers. Also empowering gender equity, social inclusion, leadership, socio-economic opportunities for the youth especially those in rural and disadvantaged areas.”

During his life, Hani, the family said, “constantly spent his time mentoring and speaking to young people at rallies and learning institutions, reminding them of their importance and worth but most importantly their roles and responsibilities to carry through in order to deem change and development in their lives”.