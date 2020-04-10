Bay baby with Covid-19 contact history in ICU at Dora Nginza

A baby boy with severe pneumonia, whose mother's boyfriend has tested positive for Covid-19, is being treated in intensive care in Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

Paramedics from Eastern Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transferred the little boy to Dora Nginza from Uitenhage Provincial Hospital on Friday.

EMS district manager Brendan Metune said the boy is six-months-old.

“When we picked him up he was clinically unstable with severe pneumonia and his respiratory system was compromised.

“He was put on respiratory support with a permanent airway, and on an automatic ventilator.”

Extreme care was taken, he said.

“The mother's boyfriend tested positive previously for Covid-19 hence the infant was a suspected contact.

“Extreme health and safety precautions were advised by the respective medical practitioners

“Hence our team — Marc Wicomb, Lefa Mokgoba and Denver Baatjies — all wore full personal protective equipment.”