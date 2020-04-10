80% of the Western Cape's Covid-19 cases are in Cape Town
About eight of every 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape have been recorded in Cape Town.
In a statement Western Cape premier Alan Winde said that, as of Friday, the city had recorded 440 confirmed Covid-19 cases out of the overall 545 cases in the province. The figures differed from those given by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who said there had been 451 confirmed cases in the province.
The majority of such cases have been recorded in the western and southern parts of Cape Town.
The province had also recorded three new deaths.
Winde said at least 31 people had been admitted to hospital, 12 of who were in ICU.
He sent his condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.
“Today, we are also saddened to announce another three deaths in the province — a 63-year-old male, a 79-year-old male and a 47-year-old male. This brings the total number of deaths in the Western Cape to six,” he said.
Winde called on the public to continue to obey the rules of the lockdown over the long weekend and further reminded residents that police, law enforcement and traffic services would be enforcing regulations on the province's roads.
He said a total of 12,376 people had been screened in the province, of who 852 were referred for testing.
“We will not be conducting community screening over the long weekend, but will be scaling up screening and testing from Tuesday. Communities where screening will be rolled out next week will be announced later this weekend,” he said.