80% of the Western Cape's Covid-19 cases are in Cape Town

About eight of every 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape have been recorded in Cape Town.

In a statement Western Cape premier Alan Winde said that, as of Friday, the city had recorded 440 confirmed Covid-19 cases out of the overall 545 cases in the province. The figures differed from those given by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who said there had been 451 confirmed cases in the province.

The majority of such cases have been recorded in the western and southern parts of Cape Town.

The province had also recorded three new deaths.