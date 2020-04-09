"When we heard 'fellow South Africans' we knew the answer" - SA responds to lockdown extension

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed an extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, a decision that saw him trending in the lead-up to the announcement on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa thanked South Africans for “their remarkable patience and courage” during the lockdown.

The president said that while evidence showed the lockdown had slowed the spread of the coronavirus, ending the lockdown “too soon or too abruptly” could upend the positive results.