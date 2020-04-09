WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses SA on Covid-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa will update the nation tonight about efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. His address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.
On Wednesday evening, the health ministry announced the number of South Africans that have died of Covid-19 has increased to 18. The total number of confirmed cases in SA were 1,845.