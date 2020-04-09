WATCH | From the scene of attempted 'hit' on Cape Town attorney

Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer William Booth survived what appeared to be an assassination attempt on Thursday morning by two unknown males wearing face masks. He was unhurt in the incident. Police and forensic teams combed his street and his home for clues.

“The circumstances surrounding an attempted murder are under police investigation following an incident at the Higgovale residence of a lawyer this morning around 7.30,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

“Two armed suspects wearing surgical masks fired shots at the victim but failed in their attempt and fortunately missed. They fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Booth is the latest lawyer to be targeted in shootings in Cape Town and is considered one of the top organised-crime lawyers in the city.