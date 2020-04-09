Streaming Walmer musos blow the roof off
Three local musos have taken their tunes to new heights — all the way to the rooftop of their Walmer home — and their neighbours are loving it.
With the closure of music venues due to the lockdown, Simon Shaw, his sister Amy, and girlfriend Megan Smith decided to live-stream their music at weekends — and more than 5,000 listeners, including an entire village in England — have already tuned in.
For those living near them, the beats have forced them to their feet, with many enthusiastic Prospect Road residents grooving in their backyards.
Amy had sent out a broadcast to their neighbourhood WhatsApp group at the start of the lockdown, informing them that their three-piece music group was interested in broadcasting their music down the hill, towards the valley, for all to enjoy.
She had asked for any objections to be raised and promised to follow through with their plan only if they had the full consent of the neighbourhood.
What she did not expect was the amount of positive feedback they received.
Shaw said neighbours were dancing on their decks and cheering after each song.
One resident, whom they could not see from behind their tree, even had an air horn which he blew after each set. Shaw said this was entertaining.
While the initial idea was to play just to those around them, and the live-stream somewhat of an afterthought, it was so well received, one of Shaws friends even got his small village in England to watch the set.
Shaw and his two leading ladies have now decided to take advantage of the demand and will dedicate their next session this afternoon to charity.
“We sent a message to our neighbourhood group for charity suggestions and the one that came up the most was the Buffelsfontein Retirement Centre,” he said.
Like many during this time, the retirement centre’s greatest need is for groceries, and Shaw said the money raised would be used towards buying the essentials, as well as installing security gates at the centre should they raise enough money.
Amy said while the past two sessions had been purely for fun, when they saw how many people were tuning in, they decided to up the ante by encouraging their virtual audience to give a donation.
Those who donated R20 or more would automatically be entered into a raffle for prizes sponsored by Watelec, SalesDude, Ziggy’s Rock and Reggae Bar, the Music Kitchen and Coca-Cola Africa.
One of the prizes included hand sanitisers and masks.
The South End Kwikspar would deliver the groceries to the centre for free.
As a musician, Shaw said the most obvious struggle had been the lack of a steady income.
Therefore, many musicians had turned to live-streaming as an alternative.
But, he said, with the unreliability of internet in SA, this also came with its own set of challenges.
Amy said once the lockdown was over, she hoped their group would continue to play for their neighbours from their roof.
“This all started as a fun way to pass the time and inspire a sense of connection in this time of isolation. The response has been so much more than we imagined.
“Through this pandemic, as well as our little music venture, it has been inspiring to see the amazing community spirit of seeing people stand together in times of crisis,” Amy said.
Smith said with none of the band members being entirely clued up with social media, they had really had to step up their game, and it had paid off.
“Music cheers up everyone and it is fun. We all need some positivity,” Smith said.
The band’s music can be streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/musicsimonshaw/