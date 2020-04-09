Streaming Walmer musos blow the roof off

Three local musos have taken their tunes to new heights — all the way to the rooftop of their Walmer home — and their neighbours are loving it.

With the closure of music venues due to the lockdown, Simon Shaw, his sister Amy, and girlfriend Megan Smith decided to live-stream their music at weekends — and more than 5,000 listeners, including an entire village in England — have already tuned in.

For those living near them, the beats have forced them to their feet, with many enthusiastic Prospect Road residents grooving in their backyards.

Amy had sent out a broadcast to their neighbourhood WhatsApp group at the start of the lockdown, informing them that their three-piece music group was interested in broadcasting their music down the hill, towards the valley, for all to enjoy.

She had asked for any objections to be raised and promised to follow through with their plan only if they had the full consent of the neighbourhood.

What she did not expect was the amount of positive feedback they received.

Shaw said neighbours were dancing on their decks and cheering after each song.

One resident, whom they could not see from behind their tree, even had an air horn which he blew after each set. Shaw said this was entertaining.

While the initial idea was to play just to those around them, and the live-stream somewhat of an afterthought, it was so well received, one of Shaws friends even got his small village in England to watch the set.

Shaw and his two leading ladies have now decided to take advantage of the demand and will dedicate their next session this afternoon to charity.

“We sent a message to our neighbourhood group for charity suggestions and the one that came up the most was the Buffelsfontein Retirement Centre,” he said.

Like many during this time, the retirement centre’s greatest need is for groceries, and Shaw said the money raised would be used towards buying the essentials, as well as installing security gates at the centre should they raise enough money.