Step away from the chapters being written in this great corona novel

The coronavirus reality show has a staggering, global viewership.

Like the infection itself, if politicians the world over are to be believed, it seems to have almost everyone hooked.

And this week, I have been down as many rabbit holes as possible to try to make sense of where we are now, in the second week of our national lockdown.

A growing narrative is “lockdown vs survival”.

What of the shack dwellers, the hand-to-mouth informal economy?

Analysts continue to offer doomed economic forecasts, with some proffering that deaths from poverty and economic devastation must be factored against the documented dangers of the virus.

Beneath this weighty tome of fact, opinion and debate on social media — where so much space is given to so many, about so many things — I came across a sobering thread that is as important as the headline narrative we are being fed now.

It is summarised neatly in an essay on The Conversation — “Fear of a pandemic — or a pandemic of fear?”

Fear is an overriding feature of almost every virus narrative trotted out on media platforms — fear of the virus, fear of economic chaos, fear of each other and fear of the unknown.

And that’s where this story ends — because, honestly, if we don’t control the fear, we’re going to be controlled by it.