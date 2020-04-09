Step away from the chapters being written in this great corona novel
The coronavirus reality show has a staggering, global viewership.
Like the infection itself, if politicians the world over are to be believed, it seems to have almost everyone hooked.
And this week, I have been down as many rabbit holes as possible to try to make sense of where we are now, in the second week of our national lockdown.
A growing narrative is “lockdown vs survival”.
What of the shack dwellers, the hand-to-mouth informal economy?
Analysts continue to offer doomed economic forecasts, with some proffering that deaths from poverty and economic devastation must be factored against the documented dangers of the virus.
Beneath this weighty tome of fact, opinion and debate on social media — where so much space is given to so many, about so many things — I came across a sobering thread that is as important as the headline narrative we are being fed now.
It is summarised neatly in an essay on The Conversation — “Fear of a pandemic — or a pandemic of fear?”
Fear is an overriding feature of almost every virus narrative trotted out on media platforms — fear of the virus, fear of economic chaos, fear of each other and fear of the unknown.
And that’s where this story ends — because, honestly, if we don’t control the fear, we’re going to be controlled by it.
As the American Psychological Association explains, risk perception (which encompasses fear of the unknown, disease, economic survival and loss of control) has a critical impact on how we act and respond.
What I discovered, in the rabbit holes, was that polarisation — with its family of ugly sisters — has a field day when fear is paramount.
This is obvious across every sector — international, national and in communities.
There are dozens of stories out there, with many more supporters and detractors. “Hot buttons”, as APA calls them.
Mention 5G, vaccines, the US, China, wet markets, walking dogs, jogging under lockdown, the freedom (or not) to buy non-essential goods, interprovincial travel for funerals, and you have the perfect storm of conflicting debate. It never stops.
And while the train is racing this track, we’re headed for more than the possibility of a viral infection — we risk forgetting who we are.
When you see someone’s narrative and it doesn’t fit yours, it’s OK to be afraid that their actions might affect you — but remember that you may not be right.
And even if you are, there are precious few things as permanent and important as the human quality of compassion.
A picture of people queuing for food at an informal settlement throws into sharp relief the extremes of human nature — keyboard warriors shouting in capitals that the recipients should be “social distancing” and are thus irresponsible, while supporters of the compassionate attempts by food banks weigh in against these aggressive comments, posing the question: how would you feel on an empty stomach?
For a time, at least, try to step away from the chapters being produced in this great corona novel — this mass exercise in group narrative — unless you have something beneficial to say.
And this quote, from Mister Rogers, apparently, and well worth repeating, has helped me. I hope that it helps you, too.
“When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me: ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping’.”