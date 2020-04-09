Second official at EC correctional centre tests positive for Covid-19

A second official at the East London Correctional Centre has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Department of Correctional Services said in a statement the woman had tested at a private laboratory earlier in the week.

This comes as the department, working with the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) tested 73 officials, 32 of whom had been asked to self-isolate at home, as they came into contact with the first positive case.

Another official at the same facility tested positive earlier in the week.

“Inmates were also screened, and a total of 31 had already been tested by the end of business day on 8 April 2020,” the department’s spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

“The screening and testing for officials and inmates is ongoing, and measures are in place to provide support to those who may test positive for Covid-19. Testing will also be conducted on those residing within DCS premises.

“Prevention measures will continue to be intensified, whilst a mass-screening schedule for all correctional centres shall assist the Department in its efforts of averting the transmission of the virus.

“Correctional Services would like to wish the two officials a speedy recovery, and we remain committed to the wellbeing of inmates and our officials.