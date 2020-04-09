NPA wants Constitutional Court to dismiss Jacob Zuma's 'hopeless' appeal

The National Prosecuting Authority has slammed former president Jacob Zuma’s last-ditch attempt to permanently stop his corruption trial as “hopeless” — and said the application's “real purpose and effect” was to delay the case against him.

“What the public interest and the interests of justice now require is that Mr Zuma stand trial,” lead Zuma prosecutor Billy Downer states in papers filed at the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

“The State is ready to proceed.”

Downer has urged the country's apex court to dismiss Zuma’s latest bid to appeal a ruling delivered by the Pietermaritzburg high court last year, in which three judges rejected the former president’s argument that the 15-year-old corruption case against him was fatally tainted by undue delay and political interference.

The Supreme Court of Appeal last month dismissed Zuma’s attempts to challenge that decision without even hearing argument on the case, on the basis that his appeal bid had no reasonable prospects of success.

Now Zuma has turned to the Constitutional Court, the only option he has left if he is to avoid going on trial this year on charges that he received corrupt benefits from his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, in exchange for using his position to advance Shaik’s business interests.