More than 900 US citizens in SA to be repatriated this week

US citizens in South Africa begin the journey home on Thursday as the world tries to cope with the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The first two of three repatriation flights for US citizens were scheduled to depart SA on Thursday afternoon. The flights, which will continue on Friday, will carry more than 900 Americans to Washington DC from airports in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

US ambassador to SA Lana Marks said on Thursday: "We are rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and thus far the department of state has repatriated more than 50,000 citizens, across 485 flights from more than 94 countries."