Lockdown extension depends on success of mass testing campaign, says Gauteng health boss

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku says any extension of the nationwide lockdown will depend on the success of the mass testing campaign in highly vulnerable and densely populated areas.

The Gauteng health department has set a target of testing between 20% and 30% of the province's total population of about 15.2-million people. This is between 3-million and 4.5- million people.

Masuku was speaking during a report back of Gauteng’s command council, which gave an update of the province’s progress in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. Gauteng remains the epicentre of the country's fight against the respiratory illness, with 782 of the country’s 1,845 confirmed cases, according to figures released on Wednesday.

“We started calculating and making our tracking of the numbers from April 7, and we moved from 6,000 to 26,000 over a day. So we are certain that we are going to do a number of tests, over 100,000, over this weekend,” Masuku said.

“The issue of community testing becomes important. We need to determine the prevalence of infection, particularly in areas of high vulnerability and high density. The epicentre of Gauteng is Johannesburg.”